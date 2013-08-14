By Sophie Knight
KAWAUCHI, Japan Aug 15 The most ambitious
radiation clean-up ever attempted has proved costly, complex and
time-consuming since the Japanese government began it more than
two years in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear meltdown. It may
also fail.
Doubts are mounting that the effort to decontaminate
hotspots in an area the size of Connecticut will succeed in its
ultimate aim - luring more than 100,000 nuclear evacuees back
home.
If thousands of former residents cannot or will not return,
parts of the farming and fishing region could remain an
abandoned wilderness for decades.
In many areas, radiation remains well above targeted levels
because of bureaucratic delays and ineffective work on the
ground. As a result, some experts fears the $15 billion
allocated to the scheme so far will be largely squandered.
The deep-seated problems facing the clean-up are both
economic and operational, according to a Reuters review of
decontamination contracts and interviews with dozens of workers,
managers and officials involved.
In Kawauchi, a heavily forested village in Fukushima
prefecture, decontamination crews have finished cleaning up
houses, but few of their former inhabitants are prepared to move
back. Just over 500 of the 3,000 people who once lived here have
returned since the March 2011 meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear
plant 25 km (15 miles) to the east.
Even after being deemed safe enough for people to return,
Kawauchi has no functioning hospital or high school.
The mushrooms that used to provide a livelihood for foragers
are now steeped in dangerous levels of caesium. The only jobs on
offer in town are menial. Some houses are so mildewed after
three summers of abandonment that they need to be torn down.
The village has not only shrunk; its population has also
aged. While the elderly used to make up a third of the town,
they now account for 70 percent of residents.
The same pattern has played out across Fukushima as the
nuclear accident turned the slow drip of urban flight by younger
residents into a torrent, creating a demographic skew that
decontamination is unlikely to reverse.
Kawauchi is one of the 11 townships that were most heavily
contaminated after the accident, when rain and snow showered
radioactive particles onto the verdant hills here as the plume
from the plant passed overhead. Half of it lies in the
still-evacuated area where the national government has assumed
control of the clean-up.
"There is no comprehensive plan on how to rebuild the
village," said Yasutsugu Igari, 34, who works in the
reconstruction department at Kawauchi's village office. "It's
the government that destroyed it, but now it's doing very little
to help us re-create our lives."
UNPRECEDENTED SCALE
Masayoshi Yokota, who is in charge of decontamination, says
he has heard that frustration before.
"First they said they wouldn't come back unless we
decontaminated. So we did that and told them they could come
back," he said. "But then it was about jobs or that they didn't
want to come back because they have children."
Japan's plan to scrub clean the area around Fukushima and
remove radioactive debris was beset by difficulties from the
beginning.
Nothing on the same scale had ever been attempted before.
After the Chernobyl accident in 1986, highly contaminated houses
were entombed in concrete and the surrounding area was
abandoned.
By contrast, Japan's government is attempting to bring
background radiation levels in the most highly contaminated
evacuation zone to an average of 1 millisievert per year once
all the work is completed.
That would be twice the background radiation level in
Denver, or a sixth of the annual dose for the average American
when all sources or radiation are taken into account.
Japanese nuclear workers are limited to an accumulative
exposure of 100 millisieverts over five years. Although
radiation health experts assume that any incremental exposure to
radiation increases risks for later cancers, the International
Atomic Energy Agency say a statistically significant correlation
only shows up at doses over that higher threshold.
The Japanese government decided to allow people to move back
to areas with an average annual dose of less than 20
millisieverts in December 2011.
In an attempt to reach the tougher radiation target,
thousands of temporary workers have been put to work scrubbing
houses and roads, digging up topsoil and stripping trees of
leaves into which invisible caesium particles have wormed.
Few of the hundreds of companies and small firms involved
have any experience with radiation. Some workers have said they
have been told to flush contaminated leaves away in rivers by
supervisors to speed the job up and reduce waste, since storage
remains a problem.
On a recent Saturday, a crew of 10 workers in jumpsuits,
hardhats and surgical masks were clearing a roadside outside
Kawauchi, picking up leaves and trimming weeds. The lower half
of nearby forest slopes were stripped of saplings and shrubbery.
"That's lovely," Yokota told a visitor. "They've got it nice
and clean."
Some experts are doubtful about the payback of that effort.
First, there is a risk that radioactive isotopes can return to
decontaminated areas via wind and rain. Officials in the village
of Yugawa found snowfall earlier this year caused radiation
levels to spike.
At the same time, the protocols for how to complete the same
job vary depending on location. For example, Fukushima city has
banned the use of high-pressure water hoses for fear that they
simply scatter radioactive particles rather than remove them.
Other areas have allowed the hoses to be used, but filtering the
collected water produces highly radioactive residue.
"The truth of the matter is that from the European
experience (after Chernobyl), remediation factors are
disappointing," said David Sanderson, a professor of
environmental science at the University of Glasgow and an expert
in radiation who has made numerous trips to Fukushima to map the
fallout.
"And it's very expensive. I fear there's a chance the
experience in Japan might be pointing to the same conclusion.
Unless it succeeds in putting people back in their homes, the
benefit is difficult to see."
Tokyo has budgeted $15 billion for the effort over the past
three years, but only a quarter of the $6.5 billion of that
provided to the Ministry of the Environment has been spent,
according to data provided to Reuters. The target is to finish
the project by the end of 2016, although the government of Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to go faster.
NOT COMING BACK
There is also the problem of storage. Most of the
contaminated soil and leaves remain piled up in driveways and
empty lots because of fierce opposition from local communities
to storing it in one place until the Ministry of Environment
secures a central site that could hold it for the longer term.
Residents of Tamura, a village in the evacuated zone, were
encouraged recently to begin preparing to return to their
decontaminated houses - armed with Geiger counters. Some areas
still show radiation at twice the target level.
"Decontamination in the true sense of the word is not being
carried out," said Tomoya Yamauchi, a professor of radiation
physics at Kobe University. Yamauchi said he found that some
decontaminated road surfaces in Fukushima had readings 18 times
the target level because caesium had accumulated in cracks in
the asphalt.
"I think the government recognises that Fukushima cannot be
returned to how it was."
Many have given up hope of ever returning to live in the
shadow of the Fukushima nuclear plant. A survey in June showed
that a third of the former residents of Iitate, a lush village
famed for its fresh produce before the disaster, never want to
move back. Half of those said they would prefer to be
compensated enough to move elsewhere in Japan to farm.
Nuclear evacuees currently receive a living allowance from
plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Co. (Tepco), which
is cut off when the government decides they are able to move
home again.
"I feel like some people don't want to go back because
they're happy living off the compensation money from Tepco and
they don't want that to end," said Hiroaki Inoue, an official
from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry spending a year
working at the Kawauchi village office to monitor the spending
of the reconstruction budget.
But some evacuees say it is unfair to cut off financial
support when their previous homes and villages remain
unliveable.
"There's no jobs, no shops open, nothing. It's become an
incredibly difficult place to live and yet they're saying 'You
can go home now'," said a single mother evacuated from near
Kawauchi, who declined to be named for fear of retribution from
the authorities.
"It's so unfair to say that. It's not that simple."
In Tomioka, a coastal ghost town north of the Fukushima
plant, ambient radiation remains at 10 times the government's
target. Wild boar wander the streets.
"This could be fixed," said Yokota on a recent visit. "They
could get these levels right down. But the thing is, people
didn't come back quickly enough. That's fatal."
