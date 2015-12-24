TOKYO Dec 24 Japan's defence budget will grow
1.5 percent next year and top 5 trillion yen ($41.4 billion) for
the first time, driven by costs for U.S. base relocation and
growing personnel expenses, the government's draft budget showed
on Thursday.
Defence outlays for the year starting April 2016 are set at
5.05 trillion yen, the fourth consecutive rise since Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe took office in December 2012 and ended a
decade-long decline in such spending.
Under Abe's leadership, the ruling bloc in September pushed
through parliament hotly-contested legislation that allows
Japan's military to fight overseas, for the first time since its
defeat in World War Two, in defence of a friendly country under
attack.
Japan is allocating 59.5 billion yen to cover costs for the
planned relocation of the U.S. Marine Corp's Futenma air base on
the southern island of Okinawa. That compares with 24.4 billion
yen for the current fiscal year.
The United States and Japan agreed in 1996 to close Futenma
and move its functions elsewhere on the island. However,
relocation has stalled due to opposition from Okinawa residents
worried about noise, pollution and crime and resentful of what
they see as an unfair burden for the U.S.-Japan security pact.
The central government is planning to press ahead with
reclamation work for the Futenma relocation despite a court
battle now under way with Okinawa Governor Takeshi Onaga over
the project.
Growing personnel costs will also boost defence expenditures
as public sector salaries have been on the rise, reflecting
higher wages in the private sector.
Items on Tokyo's shopping list for the coming fiscal year
include six F-35 stealth fighter jets made by Lockheed Martin
Corp and 11 units of AAV7 amphibious assault vehicles
made by BAE Systems, as Japan fortifies island defence.
It has been locked in a territorial spat with China over a
group of East China Sea islets, with patrol ships and military
aircraft from both countries routinely shadowing each other near
the islands, stoking fears that an accidental collision could
trigger a clash.
The government cut the procurement of Osprey tilt-rotor
transport aircraft, built by Boeing Co and Bell
Helicopter, to four units from the initially planned 12 after
maintenance and other expenses were estimated to be higher than
originally expected.
($1 = 120.8500 yen)
(Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo; Writing by Kiyoshi Takenaka;
Editing by Richard Borsuk)