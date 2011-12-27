TOKYO Dec 27 Japan relaxed on Tuesday its
self-imposed decades-old ban on military equipment exports,
Kyodo news agency reported, in a move that will open up new
markets to its defence contractors and help the nation squeeze
out more out of its defence budget.
Kyodo said the government's security council agreed to the
relaxing of the ban to allow Japan take part in joint
development and production of arms with other countries and
supply military equipment for humanitarian missions.
The rule adopted in 1967 banned sales to communist
countries, those involved in international conflicts or subject
to United Nations sanctions.
It later became a blanket ban on exports and on the
development and production of weapons with countries other than
the United States, making it impossible for manufacturers to
participate in multinational projects.
The move could allow companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy
to join the development of Lockheed Martin's
F-35 which Tokyo picked last week as its next frontline fighter,
planning to buy 42 machines at an estimated cost of more than $7
billion.
Although Japan is the world's sixth-biggest military
spender, it often pays more than double other nations for the
same equipment because local export-restricted manufacturers can
only fill small orders at a high cost.
Removing the ban would stretch its defence purse further as
military spending in neighbouring China expands.
This year, Beijing raised military outlays by 12.7 percent.
That included money for its own stealth fighter, the J-20, which
made its maiden flight in January.
In contrast, Japan's defence budget has been shrinking from
year to year in past years as ballooning costs of social
security and servicing its growing debt pile squeeze other
spending.
Given fiscal restraints, Tokyo is keen to make its defence
programme more efficient to maintain its military capability in
the face of China's nascent and growing uncertainties in the
region.
The relaxation of the ban, that has been modified in the
past to allow sharing of military technology with the United
States, could also be a boon for Japanese manufacturers -- the
strong yen weighing on their civilian exports and weak domestic
demand and budget constraints restricting growth at home.