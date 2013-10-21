(Fixes typo in fifth paragraph to read "post-war")
TOKYO Oct 21 Japan plans to review its
self-imposed ban on weapons exports as it seeks to play a more
active role in maintaining global peace, according to a draft of
the country's new security strategy, a proposal that could
unnerve China and South Korea.
Resentment over Japan's wartime aggression still runs deep
in both countries and any decision by Japan to become more
active militarily is likely to cause tensions. Beijing and Seoul
have long-running territorial disputes with Tokyo over different
sets of tiny islets.
The draft, based on recommendations by a panel of security
experts, is set to be fine-tuned into the final version by
December and the direction of the strategy will be reflected in
Japan's new defence guidelines, due also by the end of the year.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took office in December
for a rare second term, pledging to bolster the military to cope
with what Japan sees as an increasingly threatening security
environment including an assertive China and an unpredictable
North Korea.
Abe also aims to lift the constraints placed by Japan's
post-war pacifist constitution on its military. Article 9 of the
constitution, drafted by occupying U.S. forces after the
country's defeat in World War Two, renounces the right to wage
war and, if taken literally, rules out the very notion of a
standing army.
Japan "will contribute more actively than before to securing
the world's peace, stability and prosperity, from the standpoint
of active pacifism based on the principle of international
cooperation," the draft said.
It said Japan's decades-old ban on weapons export needs to
be revised, a move that would reinvigorate Japan's struggling
defence industry.
Japan in 1967 drew up "three principles" on arms exports,
banning sales to countries with communist governments or that
are involved in international conflicts or subject to United
Nations sanctions.
But the rules eventually became almost a blanket ban on arms
exports and on the development and production of weapons with
countries other than the United States, making it difficult for
Japanese defence contractors to drive down costs and keep up
with cutting-edge arms technology.
Defence contractors that could benefit from any loosening of
the ban include Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd and
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd..
