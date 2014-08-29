* Defence ministry seeks 3.5 pct spend increase
* China's defence budget nearly three times Japan's
* Stealth fighters, drones and sub on shopping list
* Another destroyer wanted for North Korea defence
By Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO, Aug 29 Japan's defence planners are
seeking their biggest budget ever for the coming fiscal year to
pay for stealth fighters, drones and a hi-tech submarine, as
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bolsters the military amid an
intensifying rivalry with China.
The Defense Ministry on Friday requested a 3.5 percent
increase to 5.05 trillion yen ($48.7 billion) for the year
starting next April. If approved, this third increase in a row
will more than reverse the decade of cuts that Abe ended after
coming to office in December 2012.
The hawkish premier, taking a more assertive stance on
national security, has also ended a ban on Japanese soldiers
fighting abroad and eased curbs on weapons exports.
By testing the constraints of Japan's pacifist postwar
constitution, Abe has angered some neighbours, especially
Beijing, which accuses him of reviving the nation's wartime
militarism.
Japan, in turn, is wary of the rapid military buildup in
China, which has overtaken Japan in recent years as the world's
second-biggest economy. Beijing's military budget has jumped
fourfold over the past decade to 808 billion yuan ($132
billion), nearly triple Japan's.
In recent years, Sino-Japanese tensions have ramped up over
the ownership of a group of uninhabited islets in the East China
Sea. Patrol ships and military planes from both countries now
routinely shadow each other in the area.
In an bid to better protect remote islands, Japan's Defense
Ministry wants to buy six F-35 stealth fighters from Lockheed
Martin Corp as well as 20 P-1 patrol planes from
Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd - a bulk purchase to cut
per-unit cost.
The government says procurement reform, including bulk
purchases for multi-year projects, will save 700 billion yen
over five years.
SUBS, DRONES, DESTROYERS
In another request meant to patrol the waters plied by
China, the ministry is seeking 64.4 billion yen for an upgraded
Soryu class submarine that can stay submerged far longer than
the boat of the same class it requested for this fiscal year for
20 percent less.
The new sub has a propulsion system using long-running
lithium-ion batteries, replacing one that used liquid oxygen to
run a diesel engine, allowing it to stay underwater for around
two weeks. The new design allows a "significant extension to the
submarine's ability to stay submerged," said a ministry
official.
Australia has said it is interested in the Soryu design as a
possible replacement for its Collins class subs, which need to
suck air through a snorkel at the surface when they use their
diesel engines while submerged.
Japan's shopping list also includes unmanned surveillance
planes and tilt-rotor aircraft that take off and land like a
helicopter but fly like a plane, as Japan aims to boost its
monitoring and troop-deployment capabilities.
The ministry does not specify which models of tilt-rotor
aircraft and unmanned drones it has in mind because talks with
potential suppliers are still going on, but the V-22 Osprey,
built by Boeing Co and Bell Helicopter, is the only
tilt-rotor plane in military use - including by U.S. forces in
Japan.
Besides the cutting-edge weapons, the budget request is
boosted by the planned replacement of ageing government planes,
used for purposes like the prime minister's overseas trips -
akin to the U.S. president's Air Force One - with two of
Boeing's 777-300ER jets.
When expenses for the new government planes and costs
associated with the realignment of U.S. forces in Japan are
excluded, the budget request comes to 4.9 trillion yen, up 2.4
percent from this year.
The Defense Ministry is also eyeing North Korea, seeking its
seventh destroyer equipped with the Aegis ballistic-missile
defence system.
"We will fortify our system of defending the whole of our
country continuously and in a multi-layered fashion against
ballistic missile attacks," the ministry said in a statement.
Much of the Japanese archipelago sits within the range of
North Korea's mid-range Rodong missiles. The ministry's latest
white paper calls Pyongyang's military activity a grave
destabilising factor for Japan and the rest of the world.
The submission of the initial budget request will be
followed by a series of negotiations between the Defence and
Finance ministries ahead of the compilation of the government's
budget bill at the end of the year.
(1 US dollar = 103.6900 Japanese yen)
(1 US dollar = 6.1423 Chinese yuan)
