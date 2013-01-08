TOKYO Jan 8 Japan will revise its defence
policy and weapons purchase plan by December, the Yomiuri
newspaper said on Tuesday, as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's new
government grapples with heightened tensions with neighbours
China and North and South Korea.
Japan's current defence policy, compiled two years ago under
a Democratic Party government, calls for cuts in the defence
budget and army headcount, but hawkish Abe wants to boost
defence spending and personnel.
Abe, 58, led his Liberal Democratic Party to a landslide
victory in the Dec. 16 election partly on a nationalist
platform, saying he wants to loosen the limit of Japan's 1947
pacifist constitution on the military.
Japan's defence budget fell for the 10th straight year to
4.65 trillion yen ($53 billion) in the fiscal year ending in
March, reflecting the constraints of the nation's huge public
debt, which is the worst among major economies at twice the size
of its annual economic output.
The Yomiuri said tovernment will shelve the current National
Defence Programme Guideline, which lays out defence policy for
the next 10 years, and the defence gear shopping list for the
next five years, while compiling new ones by December.
It also said the government plans to boost Japan's defence
budget by more than 100 billion yen for the year starting in
April, the first rise in 11 years, to fund fuel and repair costs
for patrol planes and research on radar technology.
Sino-Japanese relations deteriorated sharply since the
Japanese government bought disputed East China Sea islets from a
private Japanese owner last September, triggering violent
protests across China.
Japan's Defence Ministry has scrambled F-15 fighter jets
several times in recent weeks to intercept Chinese marine
surveillance planes approaching the disputed islands near
Taiwan. The islands are known as Senkaku in Japanese and the
Diaoyu in Chinese.
Japan's relations with South Korea frayed badly last August
after outgoing President Lee Myung-bak visited a disputed set of
islands known as Takeshima in Japan and Dokdo in Korea. While
North Korea's long-range rocket launch last December has again
raised tensions in the region.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Michael Perry)