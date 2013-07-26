* Japan should beef up ability to counter missile attacks
* Proposal latest step away from limits of pacifist
constitution
* Japan not assuming pre-emptive strikes -defence minister
By Linda Sieg and Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO, July 26 Japan should strengthen the
ability of its military to deter and counter missile attacks,
including the possible acquisition of the ability to hit enemy
bases, the Defence Ministry said, but officials denied this
would be used for pre-emptive strikes.
The proposal - Japan's latest step away from the constraints
of its pacifist constitution - is part of a review of defence
policy by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government, which released
an interim report on the issue on Friday. Final review
conclusions are due by the end of the year.
The hawkish Abe took office in December for a rare second
term, pledging to bolster the military to cope with what Japan
sees as an increasingly threatening security environment,
including an assertive China and an unpredictable North Korea.
The report by a defence ministry panel echoed concerns aired
in Japan's latest defence white paper about North Korea's
missile and nuclear programmes, and China's military build-up
and increased activity by its ships and aircraft near disputed
islands in the East China Sea - where Japanese and Chinese
vessels and planes have been playing cat-and-mouse.
Given Japan's strained ties with China over the tiny islands
and Tokyo's wartime history, Beijing could react strongly to the
proposals, which come after Abe cemented his grip on power with
a big win in a weekend election for parliament's upper house.
The Defence Ministry panel said it was necessary to
comprehensively strengthen "the ability to deter and respond to
ballistic missiles". Officials denied, however, that this
implied Japan would make pre-emptive strikes.
The line between the ability to hit enemy targets and make
pre-emptive strikes is primarily political and philosophical,
and Japanese officials typically avoid the latter term.
"There is no change at all to our basic policy of
exclusively defensive security policy," Japanese Defence
Minister Itsunori Onodera told reporters.
"The issue of capability to strike enemy targets surfaces as
we discuss what kind of defence measures we can take when
multiple attacks have been mounted against our country."
In the Japan-U.S. security alliance, Japan acted as a shield
while the United States shouldered the capability to strike
enemy bases, he added, but changing security risks needed study.
"Broad-based debate, including one between Japan and the
United States, is needed on the issue amid the changing security
environment," Onodera said. "Of course, we are not assuming
pre-emptive strikes."
STRETCHING THE LIMITS
Article 9 of Japan's constitution, drafted by U.S.
occupation forces after the country's defeat in World War Two,
renounces the right to wage war and, if taken literally, rules
out the very notion of a standing army. In reality, Japan's
Self-Defense Forces are one of Asia's strongest militaries.
Japan has for decades chipped away at the limits of Article
9. It has long said it has the right to attack enemy bases
overseas when the intention to attack Japan is evident, the
threat is imminent and there are no other defence options.
But while previous administrations shied away from acquiring
the hardware to do so, Abe's Liberal Democratic Party in June
urged the government to consider acquiring that capability
against missile threats.
Some experts say acquiring more substantial offensive
capability would be a fundamental change to Japan's defence
policies. Others see it as a more evolutionary development.
Japan already has limited attack capability but to be able
to hit mobile missile launchers in North Korea it would need
more attack aircraft and intelligence, for which Japan would
probably have to rely on the United States, experts said.
Hitting missile bases in mainland China would be an even bigger
stretch.
Whether Japan, with a huge public debt, can afford the bill,
is another question.
Measures to strike enemy missile facilities include attacks
by aircraft or missiles and sending soldiers directly to the
site, the Defence Ministry official said, but he added it was
too early to discuss specific steps.
The ministry also said it would consider buying unmanned
surveillance drones, create a force of Marines to protect remote
islands, such as those disputed with China, and consider beefing
up the ability to transport troops to far-flung isles.
Japan should also review its self-imposed ban on arms
exports that has already been eased to let Japanese contractors
participate in international projects and take new steps if
needed, the ministry said in its report.
Clearer guidelines as to what equipment companies may sell
and to whom could help companies such as Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries Ltd, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd,
and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd seek business overseas.
Support has grown in Japan for a more robust military
because of concern about China, but opposition also remains.
Japan last updated its National Defence Programme Guidelines
in 2010, when the Democratic Party of Japan was in power.
Those changes shifted Japan away from a Cold War legacy of
defending northern areas to a more flexible defence against
incursions from the south, site of the islands row with China.
