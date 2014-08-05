* Japan's security environment worsening - Defence Ministry
* Japan calls China's handling of maritime disputes
* North Korea could resort to graver provocation - report
By Kiyoshi Takenaka
TOKYO, Aug 5 Japan finds itself in a worsening
security environment as North Korea pushes ahead with missile
development and China and Russia step up military activity in
the region, Japan's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.
The ministry's annual white paper comes after intermittent
testing by North Korea of ballistic missiles in defiance of a
U.N. ban, and a record number of scrambles by Japanese fighter
jets in April-June due to increased flights by Chinese and
Russian planes close to Japan's air space.
"With a trend toward arms buildup and modernisation, and
brisker military activity by neighbouring countries getting
prominent, security challenges and destabilising factors for
Japan and the rest of the Asia-Pacific are becoming more
serious," the ministry said in the paper.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returned to power in December 2012
intent on easing the limits of a post-war pacifist constitution
on the military to let Japan play a bigger global security role.
Abe's government this year took some historic steps away
from Japan's post-war pacifism by easing weapons export
restrictions and ending a ban that has kept the military from
fighting abroad.
The moves have been viewed warily elsewhere in Asia, in
particular in China. Ties between China and Japan were already
strained by a territorial dispute over a group of tiny East
China Sea isles as well as rows over the legacy of Japan's
wartime aggression. Patrol ships from both countries routinely
shadow each other near the islands, stoking fear of clashes.
Recently, however, Abe has renewed a call for a bilateral
summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The two governments
are trying to arrange a summit on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim
conference in Beijing in November, the Nikkei newspaper said on
Monday.
The ministry's report described China's action in maritime
disputes as "high-handed" and called on China to observe
international norms.
In November, China launched an air defence identification
zone covering a swath of the East China Sea, including the
disputed isles, and warned it would take "defensive emergency
measures" against aircraft that failed to identify themselves.
"These are very dangerous measures that could lead to the
unilateral change of the status quo in the East China Sea,
escalation of the situation, and some unexpected development,"
the ministry said. "We are deeply concerned."
China's defence budget soared fourfold over the past decade
to 808 billion yuan ($131 billion), while Japan's defence
spending dipped by 1.9 percent over the same period to 4.78
trillion yen ($47 billion), the ministry said.
China's Defense Ministry said Japan was exaggerating the
threat posed by its military spending to justify its own
build-up, adding it was assessing the white paper.
"Japan ignores the facts, makes unreasonable criticism of
China's military development ... and deliberately embellishes
the China threat as an excuse to adjust its military and
security policies and expand arms manufacturing," the ministry
said in a statement on its website.
Japan and the United States are set to revise cooperation
guidelines by the end of the year to reflect the changing
security environment and better respond to threats in such areas
as space and cyber space.
'GLOBAL ISSUE'
Japan's Defence Ministry called North Korea's missile and
nuclear programmes a "grave destabilising factor" and warned
that progress in the projects could embolden the North to resort
to more provocation.
"If North Korea extends the range of ballistic missiles
further, reduces the size of nuclear arms and turns them into
warheads, the country could come to believe it has secured
strategic deterrence against the United States," it said.
There is a possibility that the advanced version of North
Korea's Taepodong-2 ballistic missiles, when fitted with a
warhead weighing less than one tonne, could have a range of more
than 10,000 km (6,200 miles), covering part of the continental
United States, the ministry said.
Japan is also keeping a wary eye on Russia's involvement in
turmoil in Ukraine, where Moscow annexed the Black Sea peninsula
of Crimea in March.
"This change to the status quo by Russia, with force in the
background, is a global issue that affects the entire
international society," it said.
Any attempt to change the status quo by force makes Japan
nervous as China challenges Japan's control over the East China
Sea islets, known as the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.
The ministry also touched upon another set of small islands,
controlled by South Korea but claimed by Japan, saying they were
Japan's inherent territory. The islets are called the Takeshima
in Japanese and Dokdo in Korean.
That assertion drew an angry reaction from South Korea,
which called the claim "preposterous". Its Defence Ministry
summoned the Japanese military attache to protest.
"The Japanese government should bear in mind that as long as
it continues its unjust claim over Dokdo, the road to improving
ties between the two countries can only be a long one," South
Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
