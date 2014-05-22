By Ruairidh Villar
| ENIYABANAREJIMA, Japan
ENIYABANAREJIMA, Japan May 22 Japanese land,
sea and air forces combined to simulate the recapture of a
remote island on Thursday, a small drill that nonetheless
underscores the country's concerns about far-flung territory
claimed by China.
Bobbing silently into a cove on rubber boats and wielding
plastic training rifles, about 50 troops training for a new
marine force landed on the uninhabited outcropping, the size of
30 soccer fields, 600 km (370 miles) northeast of a string of
islands held by Japan but claimed by China.
"Our amphibious warfare skills still have a way to go and
our training is in its early days," said Gen. Shigeru Iwasaki,
chief of the military's Joint Staff, Japan's top uniformed
officer.
"But these capabilities are absolutely vital to protecting
our land, sea and skies," he told reporters gathered on
Eniyabanarejima, part of an island chain between the southern
main island of Kyushu and Okinawa. "We intend to build on this
drill today to boost our skills in the future."
The joint exercise of the Self-Defense Forces was not aimed
at any specific country, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide
Suga. But Tokyo identifies its giant neighbour as a key source
of concern and defending remote islands as a policy priority.
The dispute over the Japanese-held islets, which Tokyo calls
the Senkaku and China claims as the Diaoyu, has raised fears of
a clash between Asia's biggest powers that could even drag in
the United States.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, chafing at the constraints of
Japan's pacifist post-war constitution, has made a priority of a
more robust military posture and a less-apologetic diplomacy.
Abe has reversed a decade of defence-spending cuts with small
increases and is calling for a review of legal limits on the
ability of Japan's armed forces to fight overseas.
The military last month began its first expansion at the
western end of its island chain in more than 40 years, breaking
ground on a radar station on a tropical island near Taiwan.
In Thursday's exercise, troops scanned the beach for
enemies, then marched single-file into the jungle. They later
returned to the beach to collect huge backpacks from the boats
and pushed once more into the interior of the 30 ha (75 acre)
island.
The first combined-services drill in Japan on retaking an
island was a modest undertaking involving 1,300 personnel, two
destroyers, two F-2 fighter jets, a carrier for troops and
amphibious vehicles, a minesweeper and a handful of helicopters.
AMPHIBIOUS ASSAULT FORCE
But in addition to signalling Tokyo's keenness to protect
its thousands of small islands, it is the latest step in forging
a unified amphibious assault force capable of fighting without
support from its U.S. ally.
"Amphibious operations that combine naval, ground and air
forces are one the most difficult military operations," said
Grant Newsham, a former U.S. Marine liaison officer to Japan's
Ground Self-Defense Force.
"Japan is showing that it will do what is necessary to
defend itself, ideally alongside the Americans, but alone if
necessary," said Newsham, a research fellow at Japan Forum for
Strategic Studies.
Despite controlling vast ocean territories, Japan had no
significant amphibious units until it began training the marine
force in 2012.
A legacy of inter-service rivalry - stretching back to the
Imperial Army and Navy before and during World War Two - has
also made combined operations difficult to stage, analysts say.
Concern over China, and Abe's push for a more assertive
military, are spurring the top brass to put their differences
aside.
Japan "has gone from a standing start to having a
serviceable amphibious capability in an astonishingly short
time," said Newsham. U.S. military planners, he added, were
impressed by the Japanese marine force during their
participation alongside U.S. forces in landing drills in
California last year during operation Dawn Blitz.
New equipment on Abe's military shopping list are set to add
to that capability, including amphibious assault vehicles able
to drive troops from the sea inland and tilt-rotor aircraft such
as the U.S. Osprey.
