TOKYO, July 15 Japan's fighter jet scrambles in
April-June fell by half to 173 times from a year earlier as
Tokyo saw a sharp slide in the number of air manoeuvres against
Russian aircraft, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday.
Scrambles against Russian planes posted a one-off spike in
the second quarter of 2014, and the quarterly decline this year
does not necessarily mean a slowdown in Russian military
activities in the region, a Defence Ministry official said.
Scrambles against Chinese planes rose 10 percent to 114
times in the second quarter, while those against Russian
aircraft fell 76 percent to 57 times, the ministry said.
The scramble data release comes a few hours after bills
allowing Japan to exercise its right of collective self-defence,
or militarily aiding a friendly country under attack, were
approved by a lower house panel.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government says a tougher
security environment surrounding Japan, underscored by an
increase in the number of scrambles and North Korea's nuclear
project, calls for a tougher security policy.
In the 2014/15 fiscal year which ended in March, Japan's
fighter jet scrambles reached a level not seen since the height
of the Cold War three decades ago due in part to the surge in
the number of scrambles against Russian aircraft.
