UPDATE 12-At least 36 dead in attack on Philippines casino - official
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Adds detail on South Korean victim, relatives, patrons escaping, changes byline, paragraphs 27-29, 31)
* More than 50 injured in panic to escape - officials (Adds detail on South Korean victim, relatives, patrons escaping, changes byline, paragraphs 27-29, 31)
* ARKEMA FILES A NEW COMPLAINT WITH THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION ON THE USE OF THE REFRIGERANT 1234YF IN CAR AIR CONDITIONING