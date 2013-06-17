- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
-------------------------------------------------------
Tuesday, June 18
0120 - One-year discount bill auction
0130 - 20-year government bond auction
0430 - Revised industrial output for April
-------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, June 19
*2350 - Trade data for May
*2350 - Customs-cleared energy imports data for May
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude
oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates.
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, June 20
*2330 - Reuters Tankan survey for June
*2350 - Weekly capital flows data
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
-------------------------------------------------------
Friday, June 21
0100 - Softbank Corp holds annual general
shareholders' meeting.
0600 - Economics Minister Akira Amari speaks at the Foreign
Press Center on economic and fiscal management and the
government's growth strategy.
-------------------------------------------------------
Monday, June 24
No major events scheduled.
-------------------------------------------------------
Tuesday, June 25
- Nissan Motor Co Ltd holds annual general
shareholders' meeting.
0130 - Government bond liquidity-enhancing auction
-------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, June 26
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude
oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates.
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, June 27
*2350 - Weekly capital flows data
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
0130 - Two-year government bond auction
-------------------------------------------------------
Friday, June 28
*2313 - Manufacturing PMI for June
*2330 - Nationwide consumer price index for May, Tokyo CPI
for June
*2330 - Unemployment rate for May
*2330 - Household spending for May
*2350 - Industrial output for May
*2350 - Retail sales for May
0430 - Trade ministry announces oil data for May
0500 - Housing starts
0600 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp announces crude
refining plan for next month.
-------------------------------------------------------
Monday, July 1
*2350 - Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey of
business sentiment
-------------------------------------------------------
Tuesday, July 2
0130 - 10-year government bond auction
0130 - Wage, overtime data for May
0600 - Fast Retailing Co Ltd announces Uniqlo Japan
same-store sales for June.
-------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, July 3
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude
oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates.
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, July 4
- Bank of Japan quarterly meeting of regional branch
managers
*2350 - Weekly capital flows data
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
0130 - 30-year government bond auction
-------------------------------------------------------
Friday, July 5
- Bank of Japan releases quarterly survey on people's
livelihoods and price expectations.
0500 - Leading indicator for May
-------------------------------------------------------
