- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise. - Times in GMT. An asterisk* indicates GMT is previous day. - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it. ------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday, June 18 0120 - One-year discount bill auction 0130 - 20-year government bond auction 0430 - Revised industrial output for April ------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday, June 19 *2350 - Trade data for May *2350 - Customs-cleared energy imports data for May 0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates. ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, June 20 *2330 - Reuters Tankan survey for June *2350 - Weekly capital flows data 0120 - Three-month discount bill auction ------------------------------------------------------- Friday, June 21 0100 - Softbank Corp holds annual general shareholders' meeting. 0600 - Economics Minister Akira Amari speaks at the Foreign Press Center on economic and fiscal management and the government's growth strategy. ------------------------------------------------------- Monday, June 24 No major events scheduled. ------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday, June 25 - Nissan Motor Co Ltd holds annual general shareholders' meeting. 0130 - Government bond liquidity-enhancing auction ------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday, June 26 0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates. ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, June 27 *2350 - Weekly capital flows data 0120 - Three-month discount bill auction 0130 - Two-year government bond auction ------------------------------------------------------- Friday, June 28 *2313 - Manufacturing PMI for June *2330 - Nationwide consumer price index for May, Tokyo CPI for June *2330 - Unemployment rate for May *2330 - Household spending for May *2350 - Industrial output for May *2350 - Retail sales for May 0430 - Trade ministry announces oil data for May 0500 - Housing starts 0600 - JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp announces crude refining plan for next month. ------------------------------------------------------- Monday, July 1 *2350 - Bank of Japan's quarterly "tankan" survey of business sentiment ------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday, July 2 0130 - 10-year government bond auction 0130 - Wage, overtime data for May 0600 - Fast Retailing Co Ltd announces Uniqlo Japan same-store sales for June. ------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday, July 3 0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates. ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, July 4 - Bank of Japan quarterly meeting of regional branch managers *2350 - Weekly capital flows data 0120 - Three-month discount bill auction 0130 - 30-year government bond auction ------------------------------------------------------- Friday, July 5 - Bank of Japan releases quarterly survey on people's livelihoods and price expectations. 0500 - Leading indicator for May ------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries: Live Japan economic data Japan holidays Diaries in Japanese Global diaries: Live G7 Economic Indicators Forex & debt day ahead Index of diaries Upcoming Reuters polls Week ahead in Asia & Pacific General and Political Economic Events Government Debt Auctions Equities Grains and Oilseeds Softs Metals Energy Sports Holidays All Diaries For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts