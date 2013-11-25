- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
-------------------------------------------------------
Tuesday, Nov. 26
**2350 - Bank of Japan releases minutes of its Oct 31
meeting
0130 - Forty-year government bond auction
-------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, Nov. 27
- Bank of Japan board member Sayuri Shirai speaks at
Tokushima, western Japan
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan releases weekly data
on crude oil stocks.
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, Nov. 28
**2350 - October retail sales
**2350 - Weekly capital flows data
0030 - Ministry of Finance announces detailed energy and
commodities customs-cleared import data for October.
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
0130 - Two-year government bond auction
-------------------------------------------------------
Friday, Nov. 29
**2313 - November manufacturing PMI
**2330 - October all households spending
**2330 - November Tokyo CPI
**2330 - October nationwide CPI
**2330 - October unemployment rate
**2350 - October industrial output
0430 - Trade ministry releases oil imports, refined product
demand figures for October.
0500 - October housing starts
-------------------------------------------------------
Monday, Dec. 2
- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda delivers speech,
holds news conference in Nagoya, central Japan.
**2350 - October-December business capex
-------------------------------------------------------
Tuesday, Dec. 3
0130 - Liquidity-enhancing government bond auction
0130 - October overtime pay
0601 - Fast Retailing issues November Japan Uniqlo
same-store sales
-------------------------------------------------------
