- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise. - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day. - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it. ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, Nov. 28 **2350 - October retail sales **2350 - Weekly capital flows data 0030 - Ministry of Finance announces detailed energy and commodities customs-cleared import data for October. 0120 - Three-month discount bill auction 0130 - Two-year government bond auction ------------------------------------------------------- Friday, Nov. 29 **2313 - November manufacturing PMI **2330 - October all households spending **2330 - November Tokyo CPI **2330 - October nationwide CPI **2330 - October unemployment rate **2350 - October industrial output 0430 - Trade ministry releases oil imports, refined product demand figures for October. 0500 - October housing starts ------------------------------------------------------- Monday, Dec. 2 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda delivers speech, holds news conference in Nagoya, central Japan. **2350 - October-December business capex ------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday, Dec. 3 0130 - Liquidity-enhancing government bond auction 0130 - October overtime pay 0601 - Fast Retailing issues November Japan Uniqlo same-store sales ------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday, Dec. 4 -- Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato speaks at Hakodate, northern Japan 0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude oil stocks. ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, Dec. 5 **2350 - Weekly capital flows data 0120 - Three-month discount bill auction 0130 - Ten-year government bond auction ------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries: Live Japan economic data Japan holidays Diaries in Japanese Global diaries: Live G7 Economic Indicators Forex & debt day ahead Index of diaries Upcoming Reuters polls Week ahead in Asia & Pacific General and Political Economic Events Government Debt Auctions Equities Grains and Oilseeds Softs Metals Energy Sports Holidays All Diaries For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts