-------------------------------------------------------
Monday, Dec. 16
**2350 - Bank of Japan's Tankan business sentiment survey
for December
-------------------------------------------------------
Tuesday, Dec. 17
0130 - Twenty-year Japanese government bond auction
-------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 18
**2350 - November trade data.
**2350 - Weekly capital flows data
0120 - One-year discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude
oil stocks
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, Dec. 19
-- First day of Bank of Japan's two-day monetary
policy-setting board meeting
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
0130 - Liquidity-enhancing government bond auction
-------------------------------------------------------
Friday, Dec. 20
-- Bank of Japan makes monetary policy decision following
two-day board meeting
-------------------------------------------------------
Monday, Dec. 23
-- Tokyo financial markets closed for public holiday
-------------------------------------------------------
