Tuesday, Dec. 17 0130 - Twenty-year Japanese government bond auction ------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday, Dec. 18 **2350 - November trade data. **2350 - Weekly capital flows data 0120 - One-year discount bill auction 0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude oil stocks ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, Dec. 19 -- First day of Bank of Japan's two-day monetary policy-setting board meeting 0120 - Three-month discount bill auction 0130 - Liquidity-enhancing government bond auction ------------------------------------------------------- Friday, Dec. 20 -- Bank of Japan makes monetary policy decision following two-day board meeting ------------------------------------------------------- Monday, Dec. 23 -- Tokyo financial markets closed for public holiday ------------------------------------------------------- (Compiled by Shinichi Saoshiro)