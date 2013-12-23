- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic indicators click. For top news click - All events in Tokyo unless stated otherwise. - Times in GMT. Asterisks** indicate GMT is previous day. - Inclusion of an event in the diary does not necessarily mean that Reuters will cover it. ------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday, Dec. 24 **2350 - Ministry of Finance announces customs-cleared energy imports data for November ------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday, Dec. 25 0130 - Two-year government bond auction 0400 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at the Keidanren business lobby 0430 - Trade ministry releases Jan-March crude steel demand forecast ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, Dec. 26 **2350 - Bank of Japan releases minutes of its Nov. 20-21 meeting 0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates 0500 - November housing starts ------------------------------------------------------- Friday, Dec. 27 **2330 - November unemployment rate **2330 - November all households spending **2350 - November Tokyo core CPI **2350 - December nationwide core CPI **2350 - November retail sales **2350 - Weekly capital flows 0130 - November overtime pay ------------------------------------------------------- Monday, Dec. 30 **2350 - December manufacturing PMI ------------------------------------------------------- Tuesday, Dec. 31 -- Tokyo financial markets closed ------------------------------------------------------- Wednesday, Jan. 1 -- Tokyo financial markets closed for public holiday ------------------------------------------------------- Thursday, Jan. 2 -- Tokyo financial markets closed ------------------------------------------------------- Friday, Jan. 3 -- Tokyo financial markets closed ------------------------------------------------------- Other Japan diaries: Live Japan economic data Japan holidays Diaries in Japanese Global diaries: Live G7 Economic Indicators Forex & debt day ahead Index of diaries Upcoming Reuters polls Week ahead in Asia & Pacific General and Political Economic Events Government Debt Auctions Equities Grains and Oilseeds Softs Metals Energy Sports Holidays All Diaries For help with diaries, click for helpdesk contacts (Compiled by Shinichi Saoshiro)