-------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, Dec. 25
0130 - Two-year government bond auction
0400 - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at the
Keidanren business lobby
0430 - Trade ministry releases Jan-March crude steel demand
forecast
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, Dec. 26
**2350 - Bank of Japan releases minutes of its Nov. 20-21
meeting
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude
oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates
0500 - November housing starts
-------------------------------------------------------
Friday, Dec. 27
**2313 - December manufacturing PMI
**2330 - November unemployment rate
**2330 - November all households spending
**2350 - November Tokyo core CPI
**2350 - December nationwide core CPI
**2350 - November retail sales
**2350 - Weekly capital flows
0130 - November overtime pay
-------------------------------------------------------
Monday, Dec. 30
No major events scheduled
-------------------------------------------------------
Tuesday, Dec. 31
-- Tokyo financial markets closed
-------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, Jan. 1
-- Tokyo financial markets closed for public holiday
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, Jan. 2
-- Tokyo financial markets closed
-------------------------------------------------------
Friday, Jan. 3
-- Tokyo financial markets closed
-------------------------------------------------------
