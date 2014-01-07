- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
-------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, Jan. 8
0300 - Petroleum Association of Japan weekly data on crude
oil, kerosene, gasoline stocks, refinery run rates
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, Jan. 9
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
0130 - Inflation-linked government bond auction
-------------------------------------------------------
Friday, Jan. 10
**2350 - December foreign reserves
0120 - Six-month discount bill auction
0500 - November coincident indicator index
-------------------------------------------------------
Monday, Jan. 13
Tokyo financial markets closed for public holiday
-------------------------------------------------------
Tuesday, Jan. 14
**2350 - November current account
0500 - December economy watchers survey
-------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, Jan. 15
0120 - One-year discount bill auction
0130 - Thirty-year government bond auction
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, Jan. 16
**2350 - November machinery orders
**2350 - December corporate goods price index
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude
oil stocks
-------------------------------------------------------
