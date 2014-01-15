- For real-time forecasts and updates of Japanese economic
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, Jan. 16
--Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at the BOJ's
quarterly meeting of regional branch managers
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
0130 - Twenty-year government bond auction
0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude
oil stocks
-------------------------------------------------------
Friday, Jan. 17
**2350 - Weekly capital flows data
0130 - Liquidity enhancing government bond auction
0200 - Utilities release monthly data on fuel use, power
generation
0500 - December consumer confidence
-------------------------------------------------------
Monday, Jan. 20
0430 - November revised industrial output
-------------------------------------------------------
Tuesday, Jan. 21
-- First day of Bank of Japan's two-day monetary
policy-setting meeting
0120 - Two-month discount bill auction
0130 - Five-year government bond auction
-------------------------------------------------------
Wednesday, Jan. 22
-- Bank of Japan makes monetary policy decision after
two-day meeting
0300 - Petroleum association releases weekly data on crude
oil stocks
-------------------------------------------------------
Thursday, Jan. 23
**2330 - January Reuters Tankan survey
0120 - Three-month discount bill auction
0130 - Twenty-year government bond auction
0500 - Weather agency announces Feb-Apr temperature forecast
2200 - January Reuters Corporate Survey for Japan
-------------------------------------------------------
