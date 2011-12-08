Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- External radiation exposure of 1,730 Fukushima residents near crisis-hit nuclear plant estimated at up to 37 millisieverts per year (Asahi)

-- Decommissioning fast-breeder reactor taking half a century in northern Britain (Mainichi)

-- U.S. backs EU's road map for new framework at COP17 (Yomiuri)

-- ECB cuts interest rates in a row (Nikkei)