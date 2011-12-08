U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
-- External radiation exposure of 1,730 Fukushima residents near crisis-hit nuclear plant estimated at up to 37 millisieverts per year (Asahi)
-- Decommissioning fast-breeder reactor taking half a century in northern Britain (Mainichi)
-- U.S. backs EU's road map for new framework at COP17 (Yomiuri)
-- ECB cuts interest rates in a row (Nikkei)
U.S. CRUDE FUTURES PARES GAINS, TURNS NEGATIVE, AFTER SURPRISE BUILD IN API CRUDE INVENTORIES
* EU to reaffirm support for climate deal despite Trump (Adds Merkel statement)