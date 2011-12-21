Following are some of the leading stories in the Thursday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- Trains to and from Pyongyang, mobiles phones suspended following death of Kim Jong-il (Asahi)

-- Budget for fast-breeder reactor to be cut by 25 percent (Mainichi)

-- Panel questions poor communication within premier's office over nuclear accident (Yomiuri)

-- Tokyo Electric to hike rates for corporate customers by around 20 percent (Nikkei)