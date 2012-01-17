TOKYO, Jan 18 - Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- Nuclear reactor operation period could be up to 60 years under planned legislation (Asahi, Yomiuri)

-- Exceptional regulation to allow nuclear reactors to operate for 60 years, to be extended by up to 20 years (Mainichi)

-- University of Tokyo eyes autumn start (Nikkei)