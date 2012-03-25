Russia's InterRAO begins arbitration proceedings against Georgia
TBILISI, June 10 Russian energy firm InterRAO has begun arbitration proceedings in Stockholm against Georgia over electricity tariffs, Georgia's deputy energy minister said.
TOKYO, March 26 - Following are some of the leading stories in the Monday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
- Tokyo Electric Power Co takes all nuclear reactors offline (Asahi, Mainichi, Yomiuri)
- United States, South Korea warn North Korea to abort missile launch (Nikkei)
WASHINGTON, June 10 More than two dozen U.S. lawmakers have urged U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to reject the proposed sale of U.S. aluminum products maker Aleris Corp to China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd to protect U.S. security interests.