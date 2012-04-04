Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
Following are some of the leading stories in the Thursday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
- Democratic Party leaders met senior Finance Ministry officials secretly before taking power, while campaigning to remove power from bureaucrats (Asahi)
- Nuclear safety agency sought to raise upper limit of radiation exposure for Fukushima workers to 350 millisieverts (Mainichi)
- Thirteen safety requirements need to be fulfilled in initial stage to restart Oi reactors (Yomiuri)
- Government to get two thirds voting rights if Tepco reform fails (Nikkei)
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., June 9 United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing said on Friday it was not given an opportunity to bid against rival SpaceX for the upcoming launch of the U.S. Air Force’s miniature X-37B space plane.