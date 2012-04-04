Following are some of the leading stories in the Thursday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Democratic Party leaders met senior Finance Ministry officials secretly before taking power, while campaigning to remove power from bureaucrats (Asahi)

- Nuclear safety agency sought to raise upper limit of radiation exposure for Fukushima workers to 350 millisieverts (Mainichi)

- Thirteen safety requirements need to be fulfilled in initial stage to restart Oi reactors (Yomiuri)

- Government to get two thirds voting rights if Tepco reform fails (Nikkei)