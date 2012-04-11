Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Kansai Electric urged by Osaka city to grant governors within 100-km zone of Oi nuclear plant right to order suspension of operations (Asahi)

-- Some 1,400 quake-hit households need housing units (Mainichi)

-- Only 7.7 percent of quake debris reused due to radiation fears (Yomiuri)

-- Major corporate health insurance funds raising premiums (Nikkei)