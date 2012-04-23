Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
Following are some of the leading stories in the Tuesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
-- 43 pct of host prefecture residents oppose restart of Oi nuclear plant (Asahi)
-- 3 electric power companies expect summer supply shortage (Yomiuri)
-- Electric power supply capacity in western Japan to be 3.6 pct short of demand this summer (Nikkei)
-- Police admit fault in investigation of stalking case (Mainichi)
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.