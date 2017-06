Feb 29 - Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

-- Financial Services Agency eyes law revision to oblige audit of investment firms (Asahi)

-- Democrats eye legal duty for parliamentarians to keep secrets (Mainichi)

-- Seventy percent of firms surveyed say unable to pass on electricity rate hike (Yomiuri)

-- AIJ client roster at 94 (Nikkei)