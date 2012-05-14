BRIEF-Yahoo stockholders approve sale of Yahoo’s operating business to Verizon
* Yahoo stockholders approve sale of Yahoo’s operating business to Verizon
Following are some of the leading stories in the Monday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
- Japan, China trade barbs over disputed island issue (Asahi)
- Chinese premier warns Japan over territorial issue (Mainichi)
- Japan, South Korea scrambling for bigger bite of Chinese market (Yomiuri)
- Canon to build unmanned digital camera production line (Nikkei)
* Yahoo announces extension of tender offer to purchase up to $3.0 billion of its common stock