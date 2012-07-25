Motor racing-Kubica back in an F1 car for first time since 2011
LONDON, June 6 Polish driver Robert Kubica tested a Formula One car in Spain on Tuesday for the first time since a 2011 rallying accident that partially severed his forearm.
Following are some of the leading stories in the Thursday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
- Contract workers at nuclear plants exposed to four times more radiation than regular employees (Asahi)
- 30,000 disaster-damaged houses in Miyagi prefecture excluded from public aid for reconstruction (Mainichi)
- Two prefectures to get two more upper house seats each, two prefectures each to lose two (Yomiuri)
- Medical devices maker Terumo Corp seeks merger with Olympus Corp (Nikkei)
SAO PAULO, June 6 A recent corruption scandal involving Brazilian President Michel Temer and which has hit the investment holdings of a billionaire family is unlikely to pose any serious risk for the nation's banking system, the president of the country's biggest bank lobbying group said on Tuesday.