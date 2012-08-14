BRIEF-Pernod agrees to buy Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal
* Pernod Ricard says agrees to take majority stake in Del Maguey Single Village Mezcal
Following are some of the leading stories in the Wednesday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:
- Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto to launch new party (Asahi)
- Nine members of upper, lower houses mull joining Osaka mayor's new party (Mainichi)
- Japan, North Korea to resume talks on Aug. 29, first time in four years (Yomiuri)
- Sony Corp, Sharp Corp see steeper slump in TV sales (Nikkei)
