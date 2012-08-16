Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Tokyo government to terminate power-selling contract with Tokyo Electric Power Co (TEPCO) (Asahi)

- Hong Kong businesspeople support activists' landing of Senkaku islands (Mainichi)

- Local governments to directly pay house rent of those on welfare to prevent housing subsidy's use for other purposes (Yomiuri)

- Sharp Corp mulls selling off key operations (Nikkei)