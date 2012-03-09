By Chris Meyers
| TOKYO, March 9
TOKYO, March 9 Hatsune Miku has a following that
would make most Japanese pop stars green with envy, with
thousands of fans at every concert and a big international
following.
She never misses a beat, fluffs a line or messes up a step.
But then she doesn't really exist.
Hatsune Miku is computer generated, based on a
voice-synthesizing programme developed by the company Crypton
Future Media that allows users to create their own music.
Her image was produced by the company, but her music is a
creation of her fans, Her best songs -- the ones headlined at
her concerts -- have emerged from more than 20 different people.
The fans know what the fans like.
All 10,000 tickets for the digital diva's four shows in
Tokyo -- two on Thursday and two on Friday -- sold out in hours
despite the 6,300 yen ($76) ticket price.
Hatsune Miku was projected onto the stage at the shows while
thousands of other fans packed into 24 cinemas to watch live.
"It was absolutely amazing, it's like my heart is still
dancing. I don't think I'll be able to sleep," 21-year-old Yuya
Ofuji said as she came out of a concert.
Another fan, Hazuki Koide, showed her dedication by dressing
up as Hatsune Miku.
"I've liked her for a long time and wasn't able to come to
the concert last year and watched it in a movie theatre. But
this year I thought that I absolutely had to make it," Koide
said.
The concert, billed as possibly Hatsune Miku's last, was
also broadcast in cinemas in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Taiwan.
Some fans came from further afield to catch what could be
their idol's last gig.
"We thought we really had to make a real effort to come
because we wouldn't get a chance to see her in the future," said
Daniel Noll who flew in from Australia.
It's not clear why organisers said these shows
could be Hatsune Miku's last, but if they are, she'll be going
out on a high. Some online polls have her down as the
most-requested singer for the London Olympics opening ceremony.
Whatever her future, the virtual star has made a real
difference to many fans, they say.
"She gave a lot of people that didn't have a voice, a voice
to express their feelings and thoughts," Noll said.
(Editing by Elaine Lies and Robert Birsel)