By Elaine Lies and Hyun Oh
| RIKUZENTAKATA, Japan, March 11
RIKUZENTAKATA, Japan, March 11 Japan on Friday
mourns the thousands who lost their lives in a massive
earthquake and tsunami five years ago that turned towns to
matchwood and triggered the world's worst nuclear disaster since
Chernobyl in 1986.
The nine-magnitude quake struck offshore on a chilly Friday,
sparking huge black waves along a vast swathe of coastline and
killing nearly 20,000 people.
The tsunami crippled the Fukushima Dai-ichi Nuclear Plant,
where meltdowns in three reactors spewed radiation over a wide
area of the countryside, contaminating water, food and air.
More than 160,000 people were evacuated from nearby towns.
Around 10 percent still live in temporary housing across
Fukushima prefecture. Most have settled outside their hometowns
and have begun new lives.
Some areas remain no-go zones due to the high radiation.
In coastal Rikuzentakata, which was flattened by a wave as
much as 17 metres (56 ft) high and lost seven percent of its
population along with its entire downtown, the pain remains
strong.
"Infrastructure is recovering, hearts are not. I thought
time would take care of things," said Eiki Kumagai, a volunteer
fireman who lost 51 colleagues, many killed as they guided
others to safety.
"I keep seeing the faces of those who died... There's so
much regret, I can't express it."
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Emperor Akihito will offer
flowers at a ceremony in Tokyo that will include a moment of
silence at the time of the quake, 2.46 p.m. (0546 GMT), when
bells will ring in the city centre and residents across the
nation bow their heads.
Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas,
will mark the day with prayers, anti-nuclear protests and
graveside visits. All the trains on the vast Tokyo underground
network will halt to mark the moment the quake struck.
Billions of dollars in government spending have helped
stricken communities rise from the ruins, including elevating
the earth to protect them from future waves and cleaning
radiation-contaminated land, but much remains to be done for
thousands still languishing in barracks-like temporary housing.
"I get the feeling that the number of people who don't know
what to do, who aren't even trying, is increasing," said Kazuo
Sato, a former fisherman from Rikuzentakata. "Their hearts are
in pieces."
Government spending on reconstruction is set to dip from the
start of the new fiscal year in April. But Abe pledged continued
support.
"There are still many people living difficult lives in
temporary housing and those who because of the nuclear accident
cannot return to the places they lived," Abe told reporters on
Thursday.
"We will speed up our efforts to build housing and
disaster-proof towns ... so they can return as quickly as
possible to permanent housing and stable lives."
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Linda Sieg and Nick
Macfie)