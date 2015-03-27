SENDAI, Japan, March 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When
professional boxer and model Tomomi Takano heard that children
in Japan's Fukushima prefecture were becoming unfit and
overweight as the 2011 nuclear crisis there limited the time
they could play outside, she decided to use her skills to help.
Early this month, the glamorous 27-year-old taught some 200
junior high school students in the village of Otama an indoor
workout based on boxing moves.
"They really concentrated on the boxing and tried hard," she
said at a recent U.N. conference on disasters in the
northeastern city of Sendai. The boxer hopes to run more
sessions in Fukushima to improve children's agility and provide
an outlet for their emotions.
Takano and civil society activists in Sendai said they
wanted to communicate to the rest of the world the human impacts
of the crisis sparked when a huge earthquake and tsunami caused
nuclear reactors at the Fukushima Daiichi plant to melt down
four years ago.
The nuclear disaster was a sensitive subject at the U.N.
summit, where 187 governments adopted a new 15-year plan to
reduce the risk of disasters around the world.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe made only passing
reference to it in his opening speech at the conference. But
groups representing citizens hit by the nuclear emergency
acknowledged that tentative progress was being made in Sendai.
Masaaki Ohashi, the co-chair of JCC2015, a coalition of
humanitarian NGOs formed ahead of the summit, praised the new
Sendai disaster reduction framework for stating clearly that it
applies to man-made and technological hazards - which covers
nuclear power - as well as natural hazards.
He and others also noted the importance of an official
presentation made at the conference about the lessons learned
from the Fukushima crisis.
"The Japanese government, represented by the Cabinet Office,
has clearly indicated that they are breaking away from the
'safety' myth around nuclear power plants, so we're seeing a
step forward," said Takeshi Komino, general secretary of aid
agency CWS Japan.
At a session on technological hazards, which also covered
the Chernobyl nuclear accident, Tetsuya Yamamoto, deputy
director general of Japan's Nuclear Disaster Management Bureau,
said the government was strengthening plans both to prevent and
to respond to nuclear emergencies.
"Our preparedness (for Fukushima) was totally inefficient -
we assumed the incident would affect a 10 km radius from the
plant, but it was more than 30 km," he said.
The operation to evacuate people living in the danger zone
was confused and not enough support was provided, he said.
Failings meant that some hospital patients died at evacuation
centres, he noted.
A disaster prevention and evacuation plan has since been
drawn up for 550,000 people, Yamamoto said. The government is
continuing with its decontamination work, and is monitoring
health in Fukushima, offering tests for thyroid cancer to those
aged 18 and under, he added.
EXPORTING RISK?
Civil society groups supporting Fukushima residents still
struggling with the aftermath of the crisis launched a booklet
at the Sendai conference containing 10 key lessons from the
disaster, available in several languages including English.
It provides information on the effects of exposure to
radiation, and how at-risk people can better protect their
health, homes and livelihoods in the event of a nuclear crisis.
The booklet also describes how nuclear power was promoted
through advertising and other methods by the Japanese government
and Tokyo Electric Power Co in the 1960s and beyond, as a safe,
clean form of energy that would benefit local economies.
Komino of CWS Japan said it should be up to countries and
communities to decide whether they want nuclear power, but "we
are against the creation of the safety myth".
"Pro-active risk identification and risk disclosure to the
communities prior to the installation of such facilities is
critical," he emphasised.
JCC2015's Ohashi said that, as the Japanese government aims
to export nuclear energy technology to developing countries, it
bears a "producer's responsibility" to share its knowledge about
the risks and how to deal with them.
"Japan has the ability to help us to learn as an
international community what some of the critical issues are,"
said Marcus Oxley, executive director of the Global Network of
Civil Society Organisations for Disaster Reduction (GNDR).
This is particularly important as climate change increases
the pressure to move from fossil fuel use to alternative sources
of energy, including nuclear power, he added.
Toshiyuki Takeuchi of the Fukushima Beacon for Global
Citizens Network (FUKUDEN), a small organisation that wrote much
of the booklet launched in Sendai and led study tours of the
affected areas, pointed to the need to adapt Japan's experience
to different contexts.
For example, in some countries that have shown interest in
nuclear power, such as Bangladesh and Thailand, it may be
difficult for people to shut themselves inside concrete
buildings in the event of an accident. And in others, low
literacy levels make written public education materials less
useful than comic strip versions.
Takeuchi questioned the legitimacy of suggesting that
nuclear emergencies could really be prevented.
"Even if you can put risk reduction measures in place, it
would cost a ridiculous amount," he told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation in Fukushima.
LONG-TERM CONSEQUENCES
The "10 Lessons from Fukushima" booklet highlights the
longer-term social and economic consequences of the crisis, such
as families splitting apart.
It tells the story of a 29-year-old mother who decided to
take her young daughter to live in a neighbouring prefecture due
to health fears, while her husband stayed behind to work.
Of the 160,000 people who left their homes after the nuclear
accident, around 120,000 are still classified as evacuees. Some
remain in cramped temporary accommodation, in prefabricated
buildings erected on parks and other public land.
In places like Iwaki City, south of the evacuation zone, the
influx of displaced people seeking new homes and jobs has
stirred resentment among residents, according to FUKUDEN.
Even though local officials have made preparations to
revitalise empty towns and villages once they are decreed safe,
there is concern that only older generations will want to
return, raising questions about their future viability.
"When you have these long-term persistent shocks...
resilience starts to break down within a society," GNDR's Oxley
said.
Both activists and U.N. officials said the memory of
disasters must be preserved, so that the knowledge they generate
can be shared and used to improve protection.
"People are reluctant to talk about the nuclear issue... so
gradually we are going to forget about it," said JCC2015's
Ohashi.
Initiatives by Japanese groups, including their booklet, are
aimed at ensuring "people know the reality" of a nuclear crisis,
he said. "Maybe Fukushima could become a mecca for (learning
about) nuclear disasters in the future."
(Reporting by Megan Rowling; editing by Tim Pearce)