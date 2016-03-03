(Repeats to add TV link)
* Few returning to first town to reopen fully in Fukushima
zone
* Naraha was supposed to be a "model" for reconstruction
* Town houses mostly workers shutting down crippled reactors
By Minami Funakoshi
NARAHA, March 3 Tokuo Hayakawa carries a
dosimeter around with him at his 600-year-old temple in Naraha,
the first town in the Fukushima "exclusion zone" to fully reopen
since Japan's March 2011 catastrophe. Badges declaring "No to
nuclear power" adorn his black Buddhist robe.
Hayakawa is one of the few residents to return to this
agricultural town since it began welcoming back nuclear refugees
five months ago.
The town, at the edge of a 20-km (12.5 mile) evacuation zone
around the crippled Fukushima Daiichi plant, was supposed to be
a model of reconstruction.
Five years ago, one of the biggest earthquakes in history
shook the country's northeast. The 10-metre (33-foot) tsunami it
spawned smashed into the power plant on the Fukushima coastline
triggering a meltdown and forcing nearby towns to evacuate. The
disaster killed over 19,000 people across Japan and caused an
estimated 16.9 trillion yen ($150 billion) in damages.
Only 440 of Naraha's pre-disaster population 8,042 have
returned - nearly 70 percent of them over 60.
"This region will definitely go extinct," said the
76-year-old Hayakawa.
He says he can't grow food because he fears the rice paddies
are still contaminated. Large plastic bags filled with
radioactive topsoil and detritus dot the abandoned fields.
With few rituals to perform at the temple, Hayakawa devotes
his energies campaigning against nuclear power in Japan. Its 54
reactors supplied over 30 percent of the nation's energy needs
before the disaster. Today, only three units are back in
operation after a long shutdown following the nuclear meltdown
in Fukushima. Others are looking to restart.
"I can't tell my grandson to be my heir," said Hayakawa,
pointing at a photo of his now-teenaged grandson entering the
temple in a full protective suit after the disaster.
"Reviving this town is impossible," he said. "I came back to
see it to its death."
That is bound to disappoint Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe. Rebuilding Naraha and other towns in the devastated
northeast, he says, is crucial to reviving Japan.
Tokyo pledged 26.3 trillion ($232 billion) over five years
to rebuild the disaster area and will allocate another 6
trillion for the next five years.
VANISHING TOWN
More than 160,000 people were evacuated from towns around
the Daiichi nuclear plant. Around 10 percent still live in
temporary housing across Fukushima prefecture. Most have settled
outside their hometowns and have begun new lives.
In Naraha, two restaurants, a supermarket and a post office,
housed in prefabricated shacks, make up the town's main shopping
centre. The restaurants close at 3 p.m.
No children were in sight at Naraha's main park overlooking
the Pacific Ocean on a recent morning. Several elderly residents
were at the boardwalk gazing at hundreds of bags stuffed with
radioactive waste.
In fact, the bags are a common sight around town: in the
woods, by the ocean, on abandoned rice fields.
Little feels normal in Naraha. Many homes damaged in the
disaster have been abandoned. Most of the town's population
consists of workers. They are helping to shut down Tokyo
Electric Power Co's Daiichi reactors or working on
decontamination projects around town.
Other workers are building a new sea wall, 8.7 metres high,
along a nearly 2 km stretch of Naraha's coast, similar to other
sea walls under construction in the northeast.
A local golf course has been turned into dormitories for
workers. Some families have rented their houses to workers.
"Naraha is a workers' town now," said Kiyoe Matsumoto, 63,
a member of the town council, adding that her children and
grandchildren have no plans to come home.
RADIATION LEVELS
The town's future depends on young people returning,
residents say. But only 12 below the age of 30 have returned as
worries about radiation linger.
Radiation levels in Naraha ranged from 0.07 to 0.49
microsieverts per hour in January, or 0.61-4.3 millisieverts per
year. That compares with the government's goal of one
millisievert a year and the 3 millisieverts a year the average
person in the United States is exposed to annually from natural
background radiation.
The significant drop in atmospheric radiation allowed the
government to lift the evacuation order last Sept. 5 - "the
clock that had been stopped began ticking again," Japan's
Reconstruction Agency said on its website.
"It is hoped that the reconstruction of Naraha would be a
model case for residents returning to fully evacuated towns,"
the agency statement said.
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the town a month after
that and repeated one of his favourite slogans: "Without
reconstruction of Fukushima, there's no reconstruction of
Japan's northeast. Without the reconstruction of the northeast,
there's no revival of Japan."
But with few people coming back, there is little meaning in
what the reconstruction department in Naraha does, said one town
hall official who requested anonymity. "I don't know why (Abe)
came," he said.
Back at his Buddhist temple, part of which he has turned
into an office for his anti-nuclear campaign, Hayakawa called
the idea Naraha could be a model of reconstruction "a big fat
lie".
"There's no reconstructing and no returning to how it used
to be before (March 11). The government knows this, too. A
'model case'? That's just words."
($1 = 113.1100 yen)
(Editing by Bill Tarrant)