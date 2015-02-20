TOKYO Feb 20 Japan Display Inc is
considering building a new plant to supply smartphone screens
for Apple Inc, which may shoulder much of the 200
billion yen ($1.68 billion) investment, Japan's Nikkan Kogyo
newspaper said on Friday.
The company declined to confirm the report but said it was
constantly pursuing opportunities to strengthen its
competitiveness, including building a new plant.
"No formal decision has been made regarding any matter that
we need to disclose," it added in a statement.
The proposed plant in Ishikawa, central Japan, would start
operations in 2016 and is expected to produce panels mainly for
Apple but also for other companies, the paper said without
disclosing its sources.
The news sent shares in Japan Display to as high as 528 yen
in early Tokyo trade, up 14 percent, before they retreated to
501 yen by 0214 GMT.
($1 = 118.9200 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Stephen Coates)