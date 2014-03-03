BRIEF-Shenyang Cuihua Gold and Silver Jewelry to pay cash 0.8 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
TOKYO, March 3 Japan Display, the world's biggest maker of screens for tablets and smartphones, set the price range of 900 to 1,100 yen ($8.82-$10.78) per share for its stock listing on March 19, the company said in a filing on Monday.
Existing shareholders are selling 213.9 million shares, while Japan Display will issue 140 million new shares. ($1 = 102.0650 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
ZURICH, April 20 Swiss food giant Nestle maintained its modest 2-4 percent growth target for underlying sales this year, slightly less than Anglo-Dutch rival Unilever , after growth in the first quarter was hit by weak consumer demand for packaged foods in North America and weaker prices in western Europe.