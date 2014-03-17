By Reiji Murai and Edmund Klamann
| TOKYO, March 18
TOKYO, March 18 When Japan Display Inc
lists on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Wednesday, it will bring
vindication - and $1.6 billion in cash - for a government-backed
restructuring effort after other high-stakes attempts to help
chipmakers flopped.
Cobbled together from loss-making units at Sony Corp
, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd, Japan
Display has emerged as the world's biggest producer of screens
for smartphones and tablets, marking a rare success for Japan's
industrial policy.
But the deal never would have happened if it were not for a
group of working-level engineers who came up with the idea,
leaving top executives on the sidelines - and at times in the
dark - as their plans took shape, people involved in the process
said.
"When the company was launched, we were told it was a
miracle," said Koichiro Taniyama, an executive managing director
at the government-backed Innovation Network Corp of Japan
(INCJ), which invested 200 billion yen ($1.97 billion) for a 70
percent stake when Japan Display was founded two years ago.
"And once the company was launched, we were told, can it
really make it to a listing. But here, we've made it."
Japan Display is listing after selling more than $3 billion
of shares in Japan's biggest offering in nine months, raising
funds to invest in new facilities. The INCJ will reduce its
stake to 34.5 percent from 86.7 percent.
Industry and government officials have voiced hope the Japan
Display model can be followed to revive other areas of the
dormant electronics sector, which is feeling the heat from more
nimble rivals such as those in South Korea and Taiwan.
Doubts about Japan Display's prospects initially ran deep
after failures at chipmakers Elpida Memory and Renesas
Electronics Corp, which were also carved out of Japan's
electronics conglomerates over the past decade and a half.
Elpida was bought from bankruptcy protection last year by
Micron Technology Inc, while Renesas was taken over by
the INCJ in a rescue and restructuring after racking up nearly
650 billion yen in net losses during eight years in the red.
Elpida and Renesas were hamstrung in part by infighting as
executives from the conglomerates formed rival factions and
fought for advantage, industry officials say.
SECRETS
But the engineers and managers at the display units of Sony,
Toshiba and Hitachi, who joined forces with Taniyama and a
handful of consultants to push their idea to form Japan Display,
managed to avoid such pitfalls.
They "were more devoted to the survival of the display
business than they were to remaining a part of those companies,"
said Keita Nishiyama, head of the economics and industrial
policy bureau at the Ministry of Economics, Trade and Industry.
The INCJ, which not only provided funds to Japan Display but
was the main intermediary among the three conglomerates, is also
widely credited with the success.
"Without the Innovation Network Corp, Japan Display would
not have happened," said METI's Nishiyama, who oversaw the
creation of the government-backed fund to bolster innovative
enterprises in Japan.
Shortly after the fund's founding in mid-2009, Taniyama, a
former banker and director at private equity firm Carlyle Group
LP's Japan operation, was approached by Fumiaki Sato, a
veteran industry analyst, who has long advocated electronics
sector consolidation, and an engineer from one of the display
units.
Apple Inc's iPhone had been launched the year before, and
they feared Japan might be overtaken in the coming smartphone
revolution by aggressive, well-funded Taiwanese and Korean
rivals.
South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd had
already out manoeuvred Japan in businesses from TVs to memory
chips.
Toshiba, Hitachi and Sony were struggling in the wake of the
Lehman crisis and were loath to invest in new factories to boost
their businesses.
But managers and engineers at the display units were
convinced Japan could capitalise on its distinct technological
edge in the specialised market for small screens, where
fast-evolving gadgets were demanding ever-higher resolutions.
RISKY ENTERPRISE
At the beginning of 2010, Taniyama, Sato, the display
executives and several consultants met secretly at the INCJ's
Tokyo office to work on their plan, people in attendance said.
They produced a 30-page proposal, which Taniyama took to the
head offices of each of the three conglomerates and won their
agreement to study the idea further.
Sony later balked, however, unhappy with the valuations
offered for its display unit and preoccupied with its own
acquisition of Seiko Epson Corp's screen operations. It
hoped to keep its display unit in-house.
No sooner had Sony finally relented to the idea of merging
the display businesses than Hitachi stopped attending meetings,
lured by a more generous offer from Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision
Industry Co for its display unit.
Hitachi's top management also eventually yielded, persuaded
by the firm's display unit managers and engineers that a
three-way tie-up offered the best long-term prospects for their
technology to succeed, people directly involved in the process
said.
Aside from Japan Display and Renesas, the INCJ has invested
primarily in small ventures and projects.
Established to work to a 15-year time limit and with a 2
trillion yen funding limit, mainly government guarantees for
lending rather than direct loans, it is able to fill funding
gaps left by private-sector investment funds.
"It's clear that the private-sector financial system is not
working," said METI's Nishiyama. "It will take some time to fix
the overall system, so we started with trying this out in just a
few cases."
The problem is that many Japanese firms are wary of private
equity, especially foreign private equity. In addition, many
private equity firms are not willing to work on the same sort of
time horizon as the INCJ, said Tsutomu Noda, managing director
and co-Japan representative at AlixPartners Asia LLC, a
corporate turnaround consultancy.
"Private equity firms typically want to realise the gain
within three to five years, while INCJ has a much longer
investment period," he said. "Japanese companies prefer a
longer-term view."