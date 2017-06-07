TOKYO, June 7 Japan Display said on
Wednesday it was delaying its planned investment in organic
light-emitting diode panel maker JOLED until next year at the
earliest as it continues to overhaul its business strategy.
The company had planned to reach an agreement by late June
to buy shares in JOLED, whose largest investor is Innovation
Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ), and complete the purchase
by the end of this year.
It now aims to reach an agreement by late June 2018, with
the purchase date yet to be determined, Japan Display said in a
statement.
