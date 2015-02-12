TOKYO Feb 12 Screen supplier Japan Display
said its quarterly profit surged past estimates as
sales to Chinese smartphone makers jumped, in stark contrast
with peer Sharp Corp's shrinking panel business in
China.
Japan Display said on Thursday operating profit for
October-December climbed 80 percent from a year earlier to 14.7
billion yen ($122 million). It reported an operating loss of 7.6
billion in the previous quarter, before sales to fast-growing
firms like Xiaomi Inc kicked in.
Revenue for the third quarter of Japan Display's fiscal year
rose 55 percent to 251.1 billion yen from 161.8 billion yen a
year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected an operating profit of 14
billion yen on revenue of 236 billion yen, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Facing intense competition from rivals in Asia that has also
hurt Sharp, Japan Display reported losses in the first two
quarters of its fiscal year and has seen its market value nearly
halved since its listing in March last year. On Thursday it
maintained its full-year outlook for an operating loss of 6.5
billion yen and net loss of 12 billion.
The firm was formed in 2012 from the ailing display units of
Sony Corp, Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd
with government-backed fund, Innovation Network Corp of
Japan, its top shareholder.
($1 = 120.2000 yen)
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)