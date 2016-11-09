TOKYO Nov 9 Japan Display Inc reported
on Wednesday an 85 percent plunge in operating profit for the
July-September quarter as a strong yen and slowing smartphone
sales continued to weigh on its panel business.
Second-quarter profit fell to 1.24 billion yen ($12.18
million) from 8.34 billion a year earlier. That compared with a
1.17 billion yen average profit forecast of seven analysts,
according to Thomson Reuters Starmine, and beat the company's
own 1 billion estimate.
The struggling display maker is in talks with its
state-backed main investor for long-term financing to weather
future market swings, in particular erratic iPhones-related
demand from Apple Inc, whose products account for more
than half of Japan Display's sales.
The Asahi newspaper reported last week that the Innovation
Network Corp of Japan is readying some $500 million in aid for
Japan Display.
($1 = 101.8300 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)