TOKYO May 15 Environmental activists protesting
Japan's killing of thousands of dolphins in a secluded cove said
they hoped a lawsuit filed on Thursday will bring attention to
the gory annual hunt.
Fishermen in the western Japanese town of Taiji corral the
dolphins before killing many for meat in a hunt that has long
been a source of controversy and was featured in the
Oscar-winning documentary "The Cove."
Critics of this year's hunt included Caroline Kennedy, the
U.S. ambassador to Japan.
The lawsuit, which activists said is the first launched on
behalf of the dolphins, said that the Taiji Whaling Museum
prevents environmental activists and dolphin experts from
entering, thereby violating the Japanese constitution, and
demanding some 6.7 million yen ($65,800)in compensation.
The main reason experts want access to the museum is to
check on the condition of a rare, one-year-old albino dolphin
captured during the hunt in January and kept in an aquarium
there with other dolphins, said Ric O'Barry, one of the stars of
"The Cove", at a news conference in Tokyo.
"She's ... a symbol of the hundreds of thousands of dolphins
that have been slaughtered needlessly in that cove," O'Barry
said, noting that thousands of other dolphins have been shipped
all around the world due to demand from aquariums.
He called for the dolphin, nicknamed Angel, to be moved
outdoors, saying that her current indoor tank is dark and
crowded with too many other dolphins, producing stress that
could damage her health.
"Saving Angel, bringing attention to her, worldwide
attention... could end the traffic and captivity of dolphins
from Taiji, and stop the slaughter," he added. "That is our
hope."
Releasing Angel into the ocean is considered to be too risky
as her pod had been migrating when it ran into the hunt, and as
a lone dolphin her chances of survival would be slim, especially
given her age.
Sarah Lucas, the CEO of Australia for Dolphins and a
plaintiff in the lawsuit, said that she was shown a sign saying
that people against whaling were unwelcome in the museum and
denied entrance when she visited in February. She said she
believed the lawsuit would open the door for others.
Taiji came into the spotlight after the 2009 release of "The
Cove", directed by former National Geographic photographer Louie
Psihoyos. It shows the hunt in grisly detail and calls for an
end to commercial fishing of marine mammals.
Fishermen say the cull is a traditional part of their
livelihood in an area that has hunted dolphins and whales for
thousands of years.
In an unusual move, U.S. ambassador Kennedy in February said
she was deeply concerned by the hunt.
Taiji Whaling Museum vice director Tetsuo Kirihata said that
the museum did try to keep activists out and confirmed that
Lucas had been denied entrance, but said the move was not
discriminatory or based on appearance and that anybody who said
they were a tourist could come in.
"Taiji is full of activists expressing their opposition to
the hunt and to keeping dolphins in captivity," he told Reuters.
"If we let them in, they would disturb our other visitors and
interfere with our business."
($1 = 101.8050 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)