BRIEF-Digital Realty to merge with Dupont Fabros
* Digital Realty Trust Inc - deal for transaction valued at approximately $7.6 billion in enterprise value
TOKYO May 9 Japanese private equity company Unison Capital said on Wednesday it has agreed to purchase drugmaker Showa Yakuhin Kako for an undisclosed amount.
Unison Capital said in a statement that it would buy Showa Yakuhin with GC Corp, a Japanese maker of dental care materials, and that they would manage the company together. (Reporting by Junko Fujita and Chikafumi Hodo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday: