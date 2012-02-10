TOKYO Feb 8 Japanese private equity firm Unison Capital is among companies in the final round of bidding for Japan drugmaker Showa Yakuhin Kako Co, a deal that could be worth around 50 billion yen ($650 million), four people familiar with the transaction said.

Unison, which manages one of the largest private equity funds in Japan, has joined hands with the country's GC Corp, a maker of dental care materials, to bid for the generic drugs company, they said.

A U.S. drugmaker is also interested and bids are due later this month, said the sources, who asked not to be identified as the information has not been announced.

Domestic private equity firm Tokio Marine Capital, an affiliate of Tokio Marine Holdings, and its partners aim to sell Showa Yakuhin at about 10 times its around 5 billion yen EBITDA, or earnings before inerest, taxes, depreciatoin and amortisation -- a method commonly used to gauge the value of companies.

U.S. private equity firm KKR has withdrawn from the race for the maker of the acetaminophen painkiller and dental anesthesia, two of the people said. It had teamed up with Japanese health care product maker Lion Corp.

U.S.-based TPG Capital, which has been aggressively looking for opportunities to invest in Japan, had been involved in bidding, but is unlikely to participate in the final round, those sources said.

They added that both firms were staying away on concerns the sale price may not meet their expectations for future earnings growth.

Tokio Marine Capital owns 50 percent of Showa Yakuhin, while Japanese private equity firm Polaris Capital Group holds 23 percent. The private equity arm of PineBridge Investments also has 23 percent.

Tokio Marine Capital and Polaris are both raising new funds and a successful exit from the drug company would help them impress investors.

Showa Yakuhin was previously owned by Jafco Co, a Japanese venture capital and buyout firm. It bought the company for 25.2 billion yen, according to its website, in one of the largest transactions of 2004.

Japan's Mercian Corp and Ajinomoto Co were among the stockholders who tendered their shares to Jafco.