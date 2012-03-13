TOKYO, March 13 The Japanese government
might allow seriously ill patients to use medical treatments not
yet approved in Japan under a "compassionate use" system, adding
to signs the country is opening the door further to foreign
pharmaceutical companies.
Japan has been traditionally slow to approve new treatments
developed overseas for its $96 billion drug market, the world's
second largest, due in part to safety concerns.
But the government has recently taken steps to speed up the
approval process and gain access to better treatment as it seeks
to cut healthcare costs for its rapidly ageing society, creating
business opportunities for western drugmakers.
Japan is considering allowing the use of drugs and medical
devices that have already been approved in places such as the
United States and Europe and which are undergoing clinical
trials in Japan, said Toshio Miyata, assistant director at the
licensing division of the Pharmaceutical and Food Safety Bureau.
The compassionate use programme, similar to ones already in
place in western countries, would be for patients with advanced
diseases that have not responded to standard treatments and
where other domestic options are not available.
Miyata told Reuters that the government hopes to submit
legislation to parliament as early as this year, although no
timeframe had been set and many details needed to be worked out.
Time would be needed to prepare regulatory approvals and
insurance coverage under Japan's universal healthcare system.
The Nikkei newspaper reported that the government may allow
health insurance to pay for some of the costs patients might
incur under the "compassionate use" system. But Miyata said
nothing had been decided. In Japan, patients normally foot the
bill themselves for non-approved treatments.
The Nikkei cited cancer drugs Zanosar, a tumor fighter made
by privately held French firm Keocyt, and Firmagon, a hormonal
therapy for advanced prostate cancer made by unlisted
Switzerland-based Ferring Pharmaceuticals, as examples of
treatments available abroad that have not yet been approved in
Japan. Miyata would not discuss specific drugs.
Western drugmakers are seeking to expand their presence in
Japan, considered an increasingly important country with its
large middle-class and ageing population and better profit
margins than those seen in emerging markets.
Last year, Merck & Co, AstraZeneca Plc and
GlaxoSmithKline Plc each won approval to sell some of
their drugs in Japan.
Britain's Glaxo announced this month it would form a 50-50
joint venture with Daiichi Sankyo to bring new vaccines
to Japan, targeting an underdeveloped segment of the overall
market.
Japan's government also aims for generic drugs to make up 30
percent of the market by the fiscal year ending in March 2013
from about 20 percent in 2010, prompting the likes of Pfizer Inc
and Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to
enter the market.