(Repeats story first published on Sunday; no change to text)
By Linda Sieg
TOKYO, March 6 Retired Japanese airline employee
Tarou Tanzawa said he hadn't thought much about his own death
until his 84-year-old mother was diagnosed with malignant
lymphoma and decided against costly and invasive life-prolonging
treatment.
He watched his mother die peacefully at a nursing home where
she received only palliative care after checking out of the
hospital where she was diagnosed.
Soon after, Tanzawa made his own "living will", stipulating
he did not want life-prolonging treatment if he became
terminally ill or was in a vegetative state.
"I felt it was too soon (for my mother to die) but I also
thought 'Ah, there is this way of dying," Tanzawa, now 68, told
Reuters. "My generation of baby-boomers ... are reaching old
age, and we must confront death as a practical issue."
Although Japan has one of the world's fastest ageing
populations, the country has no laws regarding "living wills",
let alone assisted suicide, which is legal in a few U.S. states
such as California and some nations including Canada and
Belgium.
Japanese like the Tanzawas with "living wills" are a small
minority. But as ageing baby-boomers ponder their own demise and
the country struggles with the worst public debt among advanced
countries due partly to rising expenditure on medical care, the
taboo on avoiding life-extending care is eroding.
The topic of "natural death" is increasingly being tackled
in TV shows, newspaper and magazine articles and books; seminars
on preparing for death are popular; and health experts say the
use of feeding tubes for feeble elderly patients is declining.
"I think we are at a turning point in terms of attitudes,"
said Teruhiko Mashiko, an opposition lawmaker and head of a
parliamentarians group set up a decade ago to discuss a law
giving legal protection to doctors who withhold life-prolonging
care with the patient's consent.
"The view that it is not dignified as a human to simply be
kept alive by medical treatment is becoming more common,"
Mashiko said in an interview.
"CALLOUS ABANDONMENT"
The lawmakers' group drafted a new version of a bill last
year but it has yet to be introduced in parliament, largely
because of opposition from disability rights groups who fear it
could be a first step toward legalising euthanasia.
Traditional Japanese views that families are obliged to care
for elderly relatives have long been an obstacle to rejecting or
withdrawing life-prolonging treatment. Many families fear being
accused of callous abandonment, whatever the patient's wishes.
Doctors worry about family members filing suits. Health
Ministry guidelines issued in 2007 call for an informed decision
by the patient or a proxy and say a decision to withdraw
aggressive treatment should be made by a health care team. But
these and other guidelines have not erased physicians' concerns.
"We doctors want some guarantee not to be accused criminally
or civilly if we stop such treatment," said Toshiharu Furukawa,
head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's health, welfare
and labour panel, and a lawyer-doctor who has treated
terminally-ill cancer patients.
The sensitivity of the topic was underscored by the outcry
that greeted remarks by Finance Minister Taro Aso in 2013 when
he said the ailing elderly should be allowed to "hurry up and
die" and linked the issue to the high cost of medical care.
Most advocates of the legal change say respect for
individual rights, not cost, is the key factor and legislation
would help promote the concept of "living wills".
Others, though acknowledge the role of the fiscal burden.
Japan's total spending on national health care topped 40
trillion yen ($350 billion) for the first time in the year to
March 31, 2014.
Spending on those aged 75 and over exceeded a third of the
total, a percentage set to grow as the population ages.
"We cannot say clearly that it is a problem of cost, but it
is a problem," the LDP's Furukawa said.
Groups representing the handicapped say such talk simply
confirms what they fear - public financial woes are driving the
push for legislation that could be a first step toward
legalising euthanasia of those society deems a burden.
"They say people want to die in a dignified way ... but
because of the cost, they want people to have 'living wills' and
reduce medical expenses," said Shoji Nakanishi, president of the
non-profit Human Care Association.
"If such a law is passed, it could lead to euthanasia," said
Nakanishi, 72, wheel-chair bound since a spinal cord injury at
age 21, when he was told he had just three months to live.
Legislation on the right to "die with dignity" is unlikely
to be submitted ahead of a national election expected in July
since advocates see little upside now in pushing a controversial
bill. But some proponents argue that's fine, since delay will
allow a changing public consensus to consolidate.
"My parents are nurses, and so is my sister, so we have a
lot of debates concerning life and death at home," said Tokyo
housewife Chiho Yamaguchi, 27. "We're already committed that we
don't need to do those kinds of treatments. I personally think
'dying with dignity' is fine."
($1 = 113.7500 yen)
(Additional reporting by Teppei Kasai; Editing by Raju
Gopalakrishnan)