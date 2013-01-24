* Japanese firms' earnings momentum turns positive for 1st
time since May
* Yen-sensitive sectors, like autos, show sharp improvement
-data
* Topix's 12-mth forward P/E up but still below 5-yr average
By Dominic Lau
TOKYO, Jan 25 The yen's steep decline has
burnished the outlook for Japanese stocks, prompting analysts to
raise profit forecasts for currency-sensitive exporters and
foreign investors to plough $17 billion into the market, the
biggest monthly inflow since 2010.
With 60 percent of Japan's listed companies focused on
exports, firms ranging from camera maker Nikon Corp to
air-conditioner group Daikin Industries Ltd are basking
in the prospect of a one-off currency boost and the chance to
price their goods more competitively.
The yen has fallen about 11 percent against the
dollar to around 89 yen since mid-November, reflecting new Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe's push for aggressive policy action to
weaken the local currency and revitalise the economy. Investors
will be looking for signs that the yen's decline is bolstering
profits when the quarterly earnings season kicks into gear next
week.
"Japanese companies have been adjusting their cost base down
to 78, 79 yen to the dollar world. Their cost structures are
still at that level, and now their revenue structures are moving
to 80-90," said Mike Newman, head of research at Macquarie.
"The market will be pricing in the leverage effect ...
That's why I think the market is forecasting Japanese companies
with a softer yen should start overshooting earnings," he said.
One-month earnings momentum in the broad Topix index
swung back into positive territory for the first time in eight
months at 3.6 percent, data from Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S shows.
That means there are more analysts' upgrades than downgrades as
a total of estimates for companies.
The January figure compares with -10.9 percent for the Topix
last November, and with an average of -3.6 percent for U.S. S&P
500 companies in January and -3.5 percent for the
pan-European STOXX Europe 600 firms.
In response to the improving outlook for Japanese companies,
the share market has risen around 24 percent since mid-November
when Abe first caught the attention of investors with renewed
calls to aid exporters with a weaker yen.
Foreign investors, who account for 70 percent of market
trading, poured $16.9 billion into equities in December alone,
the most since January 2010.
Shipbuilder Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd, PVC and
semiconductor maker Shin-Etsu Chemcial, steelmaker JFE
Holdings and construction machinery maker Komatsu Ltd
are among a long list of companies pegged by brokers as
best bets to benefit from the currency shift.
Analysts estimate that every one yen fall against the dollar
translates into a rise of around 1 percent in combined recurring
profits at all listed Japanese firms.
In the longer term, a weaker yen is crucial in helping
Japanese companies compete better on price against rivals such
as Korean tech giant Samsung and Chinese computer
firm Lenovo Group Ltd. Exports account for about a
third of Japan's gross domestic product.
PRICIER VALUATIONS?
The improvement in earnings outlook has been most marked for
sectors such as auto and parts makers, electronics firms,
machinery companies and steelmakers, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S data.
The earnings momentum for the transport equipment sector
, home to Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor
Co, rose to 28 percent in January from -11.6 percent
last month.
The electronics sector, which includes Sony Corp
and Canon Inc, stands at 4 percent, up from
-15 percent a month ago.
JP Morgan upgraded industrial electronics maker Toshiba Corp
two notches this week to 'overweight' from
'underweight' on expected strong earnings from the weaker yen.
The positive impact of the softer yen will have a limited
impact in the October-December quarterly earnings as the yen
only began easing in mid-November. But investors have been quick
to jump into the market, making Japanese equities slightly
pricier than their U.S. peers.
The Topix carries a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio
of 13.6, up from 12 two months ago, although still below a
five-year average of 15.4, data from Thomson Reuters Datastream
showed. The S&P 500 has a forward P/E of 13, while the STOXX
Europe 600 is at 11.8.
However, analysts see room for further gains if the
government follows through on its push for easier policy,
particularly after Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa
steps down in April.
"I am looking for the upward earnings revision to continue
and the P/E to come down," said Hidehiro Tomioka, head of equity
investment at Manulife Asset Management in Tokyo.
Even with the yen at current levels, earnings in industrials
and basic materials could be much stronger than expected in the
financial year ending March 2014, Societe Generale said in a
note this week.
SocGen estimated that Japanese companies would post an
average 60 percent year-on-year increase in earnings, well above
the 18 percent median forecast, if the dollar trades at an
average of 90 yen throughout 2013.
But the currency remains key: "If the yen reverses, goes
back to 85, or 80, then it will be a different story," cautioned
Manulife's Tomioka.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)