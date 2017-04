TOKYO An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 hit islands off the east coast of Japan on Wednesday but no tsunami warning was issued, public broadcaster NHK said.

NHK said the epicentre of the earthquake was near Miyake island, about 180 km (111 miles) south of Tokyo. There were reports of landslides on the island, the broadcaster said. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)