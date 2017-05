(Attaches to alerts)

TOKYO Feb 17 An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 was recorded off Honshu in northern Japan on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake was measured at a depth of about 10 km (6 miles). Japanese broadcaster NHK also put the magnitude at 6.9.

